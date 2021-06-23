RPSC SI Exam Dates Announced

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has announced the date to hold the recruitment exam for the post of sub-inspector. The RSC SI exam will be held on September 4. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 859 posts will be filled. The application process has been closed since March.

The complete schedule for the exam is yet to be released. As per rules, the admit cards containing details on exam venue, time, and other rules are released 10 days ahead of the exam.

Candidates will have to clear a two-level exam. Candidates will have two hours to solve each section. The two sections will include general Hindi and general knowledge exam for 200 marks, each. Students who score at least 40 per cent marks in the exam will be considered pass.

Candidates who obtain 36 percent of marks in each paper and 40 percent in the aggregate, will be deemed to have passed the qualifying examination conducted by the Commission.

Candidates who are declared successful in the written examination will be required to appear for a physical efficiency test. The physical efficiency test will carry 100 marks and the candidates who secure 50 per cent marks therein, will be eligible for selection. Candidates who are declared successful in the written test and in the physical efficiency test will be eligible for aptitude tests and interviews.

Provided that the number of candidates called for aptitude test and interview will be restricted to three times the number of vacancies on the basis of merit based on the aggregate marks obtained both in the written and in the physical efficiency test except. The aptitude test and interview of the candidates qualifying physical efficiency test, shall carry 50 marks.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here