RPSC SI PC Recruitment 2021: Notification Out; Apply Online at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has issued a recruitment notification on Wednesday, February 3. As per the notification, registration process for the posts of Sub Inspector AP, Platoon Commander (Rajasthan Armed Constabulary, RAC) and Sub Inspector (Mewar Bhil Corp, MBC) in Rajasthan Police for Tribal Sub Plans (TSP) and Non TSP Areas will open from February 9. The application window will be available till the midnight of March 10. RPSC SI PC recruitment 2021 aspirants can visit the website www.rpsc.rajasthan.gov.into fill the application form.

RPSC SI PC recruitment 2021 exam will be conducted for as many as 859 vacancies. The minimum qualification required to apply for RPSC SI PC recruitment 2021 is that the candidates should have completed graduation.

RPSC SI PC recruitment 2021 - Selection Process

The selection process for RPSC SI PC recruitment 2021 includes written examination, physical efficiency test and interview. RPSC SI PC recruitment 2021 written exam will have two papers, first one of General Hindi and next on General Knowledge & General Science. Both these papers carry 200 marks and RPSC SI PC 2021 candidates will be given 2 hours to complete the paper.

For the physical fitness test, the height of the RPSC SI 2021 candidates should not be below 168 cms. The size of their chest should be 81 cms without expanding and after they expand it, the size should be 88 cms.

The date of birth of the aspirants should be more than 20 years but less than 25 years on January 1, 2022.

Age relaxation is available for the reserved categories. RPSC SI PC recruitment 2021 male aspirants from Rajasthan’s scheduled castes, scheduled tribes and backward classes have a relaxation of 5 years in the upper age limit. Women from unreserved classes also have a relaxation of 5 years while women from the reserved categories have been provided with a relaxation of 10 years in the upper age limit for the RPSC SI PC recruitment 2021.