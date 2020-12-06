RRB Exam Schedule for Ministerial and Isolated Category Out at rrbajmer.gov.in; Details Inside

Railway Recruitment Board has released RRB ministerial and isolated categories exam schedule on December 4, 2020, at RRB AJMER. RRB ministerial and isolated CBT 2020 is scheduled to be conducted from December 15 to 18, 2020 in two shifts from 10.30 am to 12 and 3 pm to 4.30 pm. RRB has also updated the link for exam city, date and shift intimation and mock test today on December 5. Candidates can check any of these by using their registration number and date of birth.

RRB ministerial and isolated category exam 2020: How to check exam city, date and shift intimation and mock test

Step 1. Go to the official website of RRB at RRB AJMER

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the link for viewing City/Shift & date intimation, Mock Test and Travel pass for SC/ST in News and updates section

Step3. You will be redirected to a new page where enter your RRB ministerial and isolated exam 2020 registration number and date of birth

Step 4. Click on the link provided for City/Shift & date intimation/ Mock Test/ Travel pass for SC/ST as per your choice,

Step 5. City/Shift & date intimation/ Mock Test/ Travel pass for SC/ST will be displayed, go through it. You can also download the same.

Candidates can also check the RRB CBT 2020 City/Shift & date intimation/ Mock Test/ Travel pass for SC/ST directly from here

RRB ministerial and isolated category exam 2020 schedule direct link -

According to the notification, the RRB ministerial and isolated written exam 2020 will be conducted by observing all the COVID-19 instructions/guidelines and social distancing norms.

This year around 1.03 lakh candidates have applied for the Ministerial & Isolate Categories exam. RRB will conduct the exam in CBT mode and the total time duration of the exam will be 90 minutes. The board will release the admit card prior to 4 days of examination on its official websites. Thus candidates are advised to keep checking the RRB notifications.