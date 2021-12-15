RRB Group D Application Edit Link Activated, Second Chance for 4.85 Lakh Candidates

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has activated a link to allow candidates to modify photographs, signatures as well as check the application status of the Railways Group D recruitment exam. A total of 4,85,607 candidates whose applications were rejected on the ground of invalid photograph and/or signature, can make changes from December 15 to 26 from respective RRB websites.

Mere making a change in form will not necessarily mean a renewal of application status. “Decision of RRBs regarding the validity of photograph/signature shall be final and binding on candidates. In this process the candidates whose application found accepted will also be scheduled in subsequent phases of CBT exam," RRB said in an official notice.

Read |TCS is hiring freshers, Recruitment via exam

The recruitment exam for RRB Group D is scheduled to begin on February 23. A link to viewing exam city, date, download travelling authority of SC/ST candidates will be made available on all RRB websites about 10 days ahead of the exam.

The RRB Group D exam dates were announced after massing protest by students who used hashtags including “#SpeakUpForRailwayStudents," “#JusticeForRailwayStudents," and “#RailwayExamCalendarDo" earlier this month demanding the release of the exam calendar for group D, putting the anticipation of almost 1 crore aspirants at rest.

Read | Less Than Half of Indian Graduates Skilled; BTech, MBA Most Employable: India Skill Report

In a notice dated December 8, 2021, the board announced that the exam will commence from February 23 in a phased manner, keeping under consideration the COVID-19 guidelines. In addition, the notice mentioned that it will be a computer-based examination.

“The CBT as per details provided in CEN No. REC-01/2019 will commence tentatively from 23rd February 2022 in multiple phases, subject to the prevailing conditions and government guidelines issued from time to time in view of handling of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the official notice stated.

The notice also mentioned that the candidates can download the e-call letters four days prior to the date mentioned according to their exam city and in the date intimation link.

The board ended the notice with an advisory pertaining to unauthenticated sources of information, which can lead to misled efforts by the candidates. The advisory also said that the aspirants should stay away from miscreants with fake promises regarding jobs and vacancies. Finally, the RRB mentioned that the selection will be purely on the basis of merit and nothing else.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.