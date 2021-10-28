RRB Group D Exam 2021: Railway Recruitment Board to Announce Schedule Soon

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will soon announce dates for the RRB Group D Examination 2021. The recruitment board, in 2019, had invited applications for 1.03 lakh posts.

Hundreds of thousands of candidates had applied for the position. The Railway Recruitment Board, before announcing the dates for the entrance examination, will first release the exam schedule, issue admit cards and free travel passes to reserved category candidates.

The Railway Recruitment Board has activated the link to check the exam schedule and the city where it will take place for a candidate. The link to check the admit card details will also be activated soon. In the admit card section, a candidate can check their details. If a candidate finds any mistake, he/she should contact the RRB for its rectification or they might face problems on the day of examination.

The Railway Recruitment Board Group D examination consists of computer best test (CBT), Physical efficiency test (PET), document verification and medical examination. The Examination Authority reserves the right to conduct the CBT in single or multi-stages.

The RRB Group D exam will be conducted at various centres in Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chandigarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

Citing the COVID-19 situation, the RRB has made it mandatory for the candidates to wear masks at the examination centres, maintain social distance and carry a sanitiser along with them.

A candidate appearing for the RRB Group D exam should have passed class 10 or an equivalent examination with a minimum of 50 per cent marks from a recognised board and should be aged between 15 and 24 years. The board has given five years relaxation in the upper age limit for scheduled caste (SC) and scheduled tribe (ST) candidates and three years for OBC candidates.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.