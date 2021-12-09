RRB Group D Exams from February 23

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Group D recruitment 2019 (level 1) exam will be held tentatively from February 23. As per the official notification released on the official website at rrbcdg.gov.in, the exam will be held in multiple phases.

The candidates will be selected via a computer-based test (CBT) and recruitment will be done on the basis of the merit of the candidates. “The CBT as per details provided in CEN No. RRC-01/2019 will commence tentatively from 23rd February 2022 in multiple phases, subject to the prevailing conditions and Government guidelines issued from time to time in view of handling of the Covid-19 pandemic," the official notice reads.

Further, applications of as many as 4,85,607 candidates were rejected on the ground of invalid photographs and/or signatures. For such cases, the modification link will go live from December 15 up to December 26 on all the official websites of RRBs. Candidates will have to upload a valid photograph and/or signature afresh. This will be one time opportunity. Thereafter, the decision of RRBs regarding the validity of photograph/signature will be final and binding on candidates.

In this process, the candidates whose application was found accepted will also be scheduled in subsequent phases of the exam. “Candidates are advised to refer only to the official websites of RRBs for the latest updates on the recruitment process. Please do not be misled by unauthenticated sources. Beware of touts who try to misguide candidates with fake promises of appointment for jobs on illegal consideration," the official notice added.

The notice also added that the link of viewing exam city, date, and downloading of travelling authority of SC and ST candidates will be made available on all RRB websites 10 days prior to the start of the exam. Downloading of e-call letters or admit cards will commence four days prior to the exam.

