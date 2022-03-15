RRB Group D Exam: Dates, Question Paper Pattern And Other Things You Need to Know

The Railway Recruitment Board plans to hold the RRB Group D Exam in various phases starting in July 2022, subject to prevailing conditions and government instructions released from time to time in light of the Covid-19 pandemic. The Computer Based Test (CBT) Exam Schedule and Admit Card will be made available on the Railway Recruitment Board’s official regional website. This year, on behalf of Railway Recruitment Cells (RRCs), RRB will conduct an online exam for 103769 positions in various Indian Railways units under Level 1 of the 7th CPC Pay Matrix. For the RRB Group D Level-1 2022 Recruitment, more than 1.15 crore candidates have applied.

The link for the candidates to view Exam City and Date as well as to download Traveling Authority for those belonging to SC/ST category will be made available on all RRB websites 10 days before the exam. E-call letters will be available for download four days before the CBT date, as specified in the exam city and date notification link.

Computer-based test(s), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Document Verification, and Medical Examination

Computer-based test(s), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Document Verification, and Medical Examination are all part of the recruitment process. The Single Stage CBT Question Paper will be of 90 minutes with 100 questions and 120 minutes for PwBD candidates using the Scribe facility. The number of questions and marks for each section are listed below:

Section-Wise Number of Questions and Marks

General Science- 25 Questions

Mathematics- 30 Questions

General Intelligence & Reasoning- 30 Questions

General Awareness and Current Affairs- 20

Total Questions- 100

The exam will consist of objective multiple-choice questions.

- Each question will be worth one mark.

- The questions for the Single Stage CBT will be of a standard that is generally in line with the educational requirements for the posts.

- There will be negative marking, too. 1/3 mark shall be deducted for each wrong answer.

- Minimum percentage of marks required for qualifying in various categories: UR-40%, EWS-40%, OBC (non creamy layer) -30%, SC-30%, ST-25%. In the case there is a shortage of PwBD applicants to fill vacancies reserved for them, these percentages of marks for eligibility may be lowered by 2%.

