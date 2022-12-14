RRB Group D Recruitment 2022: RRC to Release CBT Results by Dec 24

The wait for the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Group D 2022 exam result is set to end soon. The Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), in a notification, confirmed that the results will be declared by December 24. This Computer Based Test (CBT) for group D posts under RRC- 01/2019 (level-1) was conducted between August 17 and October 11 in five parts. The results will be made available to the candidates via RRB’s official website, rrbcdg.gov.in.

As per the notice, “Results of CBT for shortlisting candidates for Physical Efficiency Test (PET) are under process and results are scheduled to be published on official websites of RRBs on or before 24.12.2022."

Also read| CGPSC Recruitment 2022: Applications Open for 48 Civil Judge Posts, Salary up to Rs 1,36,520

Shortlisted candidates who qualify for CBT are advised to prepare for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET). The physical test will be conducted by the concerned Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) of the zonal railway. The trial is tentatively scheduled for January 2023. In this regard, separate notices will be published by the respective RRCs on their official websites.

RRB Group D Recruitment Result 2022: How to check

Step 1. Visit the official website Of RRB at rrbcdg.gov.in.

Step 2. Click on the link available for RRB’s homepage

Step 3. Enter your login details on a new page

Step 4. Your result will display on the screen

Step 5. Now, you will get the result and download it.

Step 6. Take a printout and take a screenshot for the future.

To qualify for the exam, candidates have to score more than the cut-off marks which are set by RRB. Documents verification and medical examination will be conducted after the declaration of the CBT result.

The RRB witnessed applications from over 1.83 lakh candidates for recruitment. Following the conclusion of the recruitment test, the board released the provisional answer keys on October 14 inviting objections until October 19. The passing percentages for the CBT includes 40 per cent for general category candidates, 40 per cent for EWS, 30 per cent for OBC (Non-Creamy Layer), and 30 per cent for SC and ST category candidates.

Read all the Latest Education News here