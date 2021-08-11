RRB Group D Recruitment Admit Card Expected Soon At rrbcdg.gov.in

The Railways Recruitment Board (RRB) is expected to release the RRB Group D admit card soon. Candidates must note that the hall ticket for the upcoming examination will be released by the board on its official website http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/. Candidates must keep their registration number and password handy as they will be asked to enter the credentials. The admit card was supposed to be issued four days before the examination.

For the RRB Group D Recruitment, more than one lakh students have applied for the vacancies. The examination will be conducted at the designated centres across the country. It will be organised in fifteen languages, including Hindi and English. There will be three stages - written exam, PET and medical (physical check-up). In order to get selected, candidates will have to clear all three rounds. After the completion of the final round, selected candidates will be called to submit their documents. This examination was scheduled for October 2019 but was postponed due to the pandemic.

RRB Group D Recruitment: how to download admit card

Step 1: Open a browsing window and type the name of the official website

Step 2: Now, click on the admit card active link

Step 3: Enter your registration number and other details

Step 4: Cross-check the details and click on submit

Step 5: RRB Group D Recruitment Admit Card will appear on the screen

Step 6: Save it on your device and keep a hard copy for future reference

