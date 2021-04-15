RRB Group D Recruitment Might be Delayed

The recruitment exam to fill in group-D level posts in the Indian Railways are likely to be postponed. The exams were to be held by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) in April 2021. As per the latest information, the RRB Group D exams will not start until the NTPC exams are over. The board has recently conducted the NTPC 6th phase exam from April 1 to 8, however, the 7th phase exam might get delayed due to the rapid increase in Covid-19 cases. Nearly 15 lakh students are expected to take the RRB NTPC 7th phase exam.

RRB has announced to fill more than one lakh posts through the Group D exam in March 2019. As the reports, around 11.5 crore candidates have applied for the exam. Just like NTPC, RRB Group D exams will be conducted in several phases. Shortlisted candidates will be posted in various units of Indian Railways including track maintainer grade IV, helper/assistant in various technical departments (electrical, engineering, mechanical, and S&T departments), assistant pointsman, and level-1 posts in other departments.

The recruited candidates will get paid as per the Level 1 of the 7th CPC Pay Matrix. Once the RRB NTPC exam is over, the board will release the exam schedule for Group D as well.

RRB Group D exam will be a computer-based test conducted in online mode. There will be 100 questions from mathematics, general intelligence and reasoning, general science, and general awareness-current affairs. Each question will be for one mark. For every wrong answer, one-third of the marks assigned to the question will be deducted. Examinees will be given 90 minutes to solve the question paper. The candidates qualifying for the written test will be further called for the physical efficiency test.

