RRB Indian Railways Recruitment 2021: Applications Begin for 432 Posts for 12th Pass

South East Central Railway (SECR) - part of the Indian Railways - has invited applications for 432 apprentices posts in various trades on its official website secr.indianrailways.gov.in. The online application begins today September 11 and will conclude on October 10.

The merit list will be prepared on the basis of marks secured by the candidates in both matriculations and ITI examinations. Candidates must submit their class 10 and ITI marks in the application form, otherwise, the application will be rejected automatically. The shortlisted applicants will be called for document verification. Selected candidates will be recruited as apprentices for a period of 1 year.

SECR Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Educational qualification: The applicants must have passed the class 10 examination under the 10+2 system or its equivalent with a minimum of 50% aggregate marks. They should also possess an ITI certificate in relevant trades from a recognized institution.

Age limit: Candidates must have attained the age of 15 years and not exceed 24 years as of July 1, 2021. The upper age limit is relaxable by three years for OBC, five years for SC/ST applicants, and 10 years for Ex-servicemen and PWD.

SECR Apprentice Recruitment 2021: How to Apply

Step 1: Open the homepage of Apprenticeship India Portal at https://apprenticeshipindia.org/

Step 2: Click on the SECR apprentice recruitment application link

Step 3: Register yourself by filling in the required details and paying the registration fee

Step 4: Once done, download the submitted SECR apprentice application form for future reference

The eligible candidates will be engaged as trade apprentices under the Apprentices Act 1961 in Bilaspur Division of South East Central Railway.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here