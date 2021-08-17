RRB Ministerial Recruitment Fee Refund Link Activated: How to Update Bank Account Details

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRB) has activated the link for exam fee refund for the ministerial and isolated categories posts. As per the official statement, the fee refund link will be active between August 16 and 31 on the official website.

Out of the total 46,480 appeared candidates, 31,619 candidates had submitted their bank account details for examination fee refund. Out of which refund for 29,683 candidates had already been processed successfully.

However, 1,936 candidates could not get the refund because of incorrect bank account details given by them. As per the official statement, this is the last opportunity to provide correct bank account details for the 16,797 remaining candidates.

The candidates will have to log in to the official website by using their roll number and date of birth to update their bank account details to claim the refunds. Examinees must complete the process within the stipulated date.

RRB Ministerial recruitment 2019: Steps to update bank account details

Step 1: The candidates will have to first visit the official website of RRB

Step 2: Next, they will have to click on the link that reads, “CEN-03/2019 (ministerial & isolated) link for correction of bank account details of candidates for the refund of examination fee.” available on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will be opened where they will require to enter their roll number, date of birth, and security code to log in to the page

Step 4: Next, the RRB will have to update their bank account details to claim the refund of ministerial and isolated recruitment application fees.

SMS and email have also been sent to appearing candidates to provide their correct bank account details.

Candidates are advised to ensure that the bank account number and IFSC Code are correctly mentioned before submitting the same as no modification will be allowed after submission.

