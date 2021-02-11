RRB NTPC 2019 4th Phase Admit Card Released at rrbbbs.gov.in, Exam to be Held February 15 Onwards

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has uploaded the Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) 2019 4th Phase Admit Card on its official website, https://rrbbbs.gov.in. Those who have applied for the RRB NTPC 2019 application within the stipulated date and time can now view their allotted exam city and date by using their registration number and password. The RRB NTPC 2019 4th Phase Exam will be conducted from February 15 and will end on March 3, 2021. The RRB NTPC 2019admit cards for the fourth phase can be downloaded till four days before the examination. The RRB has also made a help desk available on its official website to solve the queries of candidates regarding the exam.

As per the official notification, candidates are advised to carefully read and follow the instructions mentioned along with the 2019 RRB NTPC Phase 4e-call letter. Electronic gadgets like mobile phones, pager, watches, bluetooth-enabled devices, calculators, metallic wears, bangles, belts and bracelets are ‘NOT ALLOWED’ inside the exam premises.

Steps to download RRB NTPC 2019 Phase 4 hall ticket

Step 1:Visit the official website at https://rrbbbs.gov.in to download the2019 RRB NTPC 4th Phase Admit Card

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link to view/download e-call letter, exam city, free travel authority and other details

Step 3:A new page will poen where candidates have to enter their registration number and date of birth

Step 4:Download the RRB NTPC 2019 4th Phase admit card and take a print out of it

Direct link to download RRB NTPC 2019 4th Phase hall ticket

Aspirants can read the instructions to download admit card and other details here.

Meanwhile, the Board has already uploaded the admit card download link for the 2019 RRB NTPC 4th phase exam dated February 15, 16, 17, 27 and March 1, 2, 3. Also, the link to avail Free Travelling Authority for SC/ST candidates has also been uploaded on the website on February 5, 2021.