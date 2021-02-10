RRB NTPC 2019: Additional Exam Date Included in Fourth Phase, Details to be Released Tomorrow at rrbcdg.gov.in

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced an additional date for the upcoming fourth phase of the RRB NTPC exam. The fourth phase of NTPC exam has been scheduled to be held from February 15 to March 3, as stated on the official website athttp://www.rrbcdg.gov.in. The previously announced exam dates are February 15, 16, 17, 27 and March 1, 2, 3. The registered candidates were informed regarding the city and date of the exam. The Computer Based Test (CBT-1) will be attended by approximately 16 lakh aspirants.

The new notification reveals the RRB NTPC exam will also be held on February 22. All the candidates whose exam has been scheduled on that day will be informed about the exam city and date tomorrow (February 11) at 5 pm.

Additionally, the admit card for candidates scheduled in the fourth phase will also be released tomorrow. The exam will be a first for railways’ non-technical popular category (NTPC) post. The registrations for this exam have surpassed 1.26 crore candidates. However, the total number of seats available for grabs is 35,208.

The first round for the RRB NTPC 2019 exam began on December 28, 2020 and has now reached the third phase of process. The department revealed that notification for the additional fourth phase of exams has been sent to candidates’ email as well as registered phone numbers via SMS. As per the notification, candidates can start downloading the E-Call letters around 4 days before the mentioned exam dates, in exam city and date through the link that has been sent by the department. As for the candidates that are left out, they will be adjusted in the upcoming phases. The department has also created a help desk especially for this process.

One can read the complete notification for RRB NTPC 2019 Fourth Phase Exam on the direct link here.