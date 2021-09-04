RRB NTPC 2021: Lakhs of Candidates Likely to Be Disqualified Before CBT-2

All the seven phases of the Computer Based Test (CBT) 1 exam for the recruitment of eligible candidates to Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) posts in Indian Railways has been conducted by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB). The provisional answer key has been released and the board is currently considering the objections raised on it before releasing the results of CBT-1. The board will first release the final answer key and then announce the results on the official website (www.rrbcdg.gov.in).

Over 1 crore candidates had applied for 35,000 NTPC posts. The board decided to conduct the CBT-1 exam in seven phases due to a large number of applications. The board will shortlist the candidates in each phase for the final stage of recruitment. The cut-off marks for the final merit list are expected to remain high. Before the CBT-2 exam, the board will have to disqualify lakhs of candidates so that only the prescribed number of candidates can reach the final stage of recruitment.

The board will release the category-wise cut-off scores on the basis of which the candidates will be selected for the next stage of recruitment. Candidates have been advised to keep visiting the official website of the Railway Recruitment Board for all the latest updates.

According to media reports, the final answer key of CBT phase 1 will be released by the board by September 5. After the release of the final answer key, candidates will be able to download it by visiting the official website of the board. The result of CBT phase 1 is expected to be released between September 6 and 10.

A few media reports quoting sources from RRB said that around 2.25 lakh candidates will be declared successful in the CBT-1 examination.

The candidates will be selected for RRB NTPC posts in four stages of recruitment- CBT-1, CBT-2, Skill Test and Documents Verification. The salary range of selected candidates will vary from Rs 25,500 to Rs 35,400 depending on their selection for the posts.

