RRB NTPC 2021 Result Likely by Next Week, Check Expected Cut-off

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will announce the results for the recruitment exams held for the posts of Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) by next week. Candidates will be able to check their results at their regional websites. The result will be declared for all the phases that have been conducted between December 28, 2020 and July 31, 2021.

RRB will release the cut-off separately for each zone of the Railway Recruitment Board. RRB NTPC cut-off is the minimum qualifying marks that a candidate needs to secure in the computer-based written test.

Here, we have provided the expected cut off for RRB NTPC exam 2021 based on expert reviews:

— For General Category, the RRB NTPC cut-off is expected to be 68-72,

— For EWS, the cut-off is likely to fall between 62-65,

— For SC, the expected cut-off mark is 50-54,

— For ST, the minimum qualifying mark is likely to range from 48 to 52,

— For OBC, it is estimated to be 60-63.

RRB NTPC Result 2021: Websites to Check

— Secunderabad – www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in

— Bhopal – www.rrbbpl.nic.in

— Kolkata – www.rrbkolkata.gov.in

— Muzaffarpur – www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in

— Ahmedabad – www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in

— RRB Guwahati – www.rrbguwahati.gov.in

— Allahabad – www.rrbald.gov.in

— Bangalore – www.rrbbnc.gov.in

— Mumbai – www.rrbmumbai.gov.in

— Ajmer – www.rrbajmer.gov.in

— Chennai – www.rrbchennai.gov.in

— Patna – www.rrbpatna.gov.in

— Bhubaneshwar – www.rrbbbs.gov.in

— Bilaspur – www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in

— Chandigarh – www.rrbcdg.gov.in

— Ranchi – www.rrbranchi.gov.in

— Gorakhpur – www.rrbguwahati.gov.in

— Siliguri – www.rrbsiliguri.org

— Thiruvananthapuram – www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in

— RRB Jammu – www.rrbjammu.nic.in

— Malda – www.rrbmalda.gov.in

The RRB NTPC 2021 result will be calculated by using the normalisation of marks. The RRB NTPC CBT was conducted in seven phases due to a large number of applicants. Those who appeared for the exam can access their result by using their registered login credentials such as registration number/roll number and password/date of birth. Know about the steps to check RRB NTPC result 2021, expected cut-off and other important details below.

The board will upload the result in the PDF form which candidates can download to search for their name or roll number. Those who find their roll number/name in the result list will be shortlisted for the further recruitment process. The board will upload the scorecard and category wise cut-off along with the RRB NTPC result 2021.

