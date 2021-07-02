RRB NTPC 7th Phase Exam from July 23 for 2.78 Lakh Candidates

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced the Non-Technical Popular Category 7th Phase exam schedule on its official portal. As per the official schedule, the RRB NTPC 7th phase exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 23, 24, 26, 31.

Around 2.78 lakh candidates have applied for this recruitment exam. The link to view the exam city and date for the aspirants will be activated 10 days before the examination. Once it is released, candidates will be able to check the exam city and date by using their registration number and password. The hall ticket will be made available four days prior to the examination.

RRB has also sent the necessary intimation to all those candidates who have applied for the NTPC 7th phase to their registered e-mail and mobile numbers given in their online application form. As per the official statement, the use of electronic gadgets like mobile phones, pager, watches, Bluetooth enabled devices, calculators, metallic wear, bangles, belts and bracelets are strictly restricted inside the exam premises.

Candidates will require to strictly follow the Covid-19 safety guidelines and protocols issued by the concerned authority. The use of a face mask is mandatory for the entire duration of the RRB NTPC 7th phase exam. Candidates will not be allowed entry without a face mask.

RRB NTPC 7th phase exam will be conducted in computer-based test mode. This year, a total of 1.26 crore candidates had registered for the RRB NTPC exam. The exam has been conducted in several phases. The RRB NTPC exam is conducted for the recruitment of various posts like junior clerk cum typist, junior timekeeper, accounts clerk cum typist, senior clerk cum typist, junior account assistant cum typist, senior timekeeper and other posts.

