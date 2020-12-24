RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019 Released, CBT-I Exam to Start from December 28

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) admit card 2019 has been released for CBT-I. The candidates who have applied for the RRB NTPC CBT-I 2019 exam need to visit the official regional RRB website at http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in. The aspirants will need details like date of birth and registration number to download the RRB NTPC CBT-I 2019 admit card.
To download the RRB NTPC 2019 admit card for CBT-I, these steps need to be followed:
Step 1: Visit the official regional website of RRBs through any browser of choice
Step 2: Look for an option on the homepage that reads ‘Download RRB NTPC admit card 2019’
Step 3: You will be directed to a new page, wherein you will have to enter your credentials and click on the submit button
Step 4: Your RRB NTPC 2019 admit card will be displayed in a new window
Step 5: Download and take a print of it
Here is a list of all the RRB regional websites:
RRB NTPC 2019 exam will conduct the CBT first stage starting December 28. The CBT-I for RRB NTPC 2019 will come to an end on January 13. The computer-based test will be held in different phases, so that all coronavirus guidelines can be followed. In the first phase of the exam, nearly 23 lakh candidates across cities in India will appear.
This exam is being conducted to fill 35,208 posts of the RRB NTPC category. These posts include, Senior Time Keeper, Commercial Apprentice, Station Master, Traffic Assistant, Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Goods Guard, Junior Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Junior Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Senior Clerk cum Typist and Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, among others.