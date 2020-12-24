RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019 Released, CBT-I Exam to Start from December 28

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) admit card 2019 has been released for CBT-I. The candidates who have applied for the RRB NTPC CBT-I 2019 exam need to visit the official regional RRB website at http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in. The aspirants will need details like date of birth and registration number to download the RRB NTPC CBT-I 2019 admit card.

To download the RRB NTPC 2019 admit card for CBT-I, these steps need to be followed:

Step 1: Visit the official regional website of RRBs through any browser of choice

Step 2: Look for an option on the homepage that reads ‘Download RRB NTPC admit card 2019’

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page, wherein you will have to enter your credentials and click on the submit button

Step 4: Your RRB NTPC 2019 admit card will be displayed in a new window

Step 5: Download and take a print of it

Here is a list of all the RRB regional websites:

RRB Guwahati

RRB Jammu

RRB Kolkata

RRB Malda

RRB Mumbai

RRB Muzaffarpur

RRB Patna

RRB Ranchi

RRB Secunderabad

RRB Ahmedabad

RRB Ajmer

RRB Allahabad

RRB Bangalore

RRB Bhopal

RRB Bhubaneshwar

RRB Bilaspur

RRB Chandigarh

RRB Chennai

RRB Gorakhpur

RRB Siliguri

RRB Thiruvananthapuram

RRB NTPC 2019 exam will conduct the CBT first stage starting December 28. The CBT-I for RRB NTPC 2019 will come to an end on January 13. The computer-based test will be held in different phases, so that all coronavirus guidelines can be followed. In the first phase of the exam, nearly 23 lakh candidates across cities in India will appear.

This exam is being conducted to fill 35,208 posts of the RRB NTPC category. These posts include, Senior Time Keeper, Commercial Apprentice, Station Master, Traffic Assistant, Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Goods Guard, Junior Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Junior Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Senior Clerk cum Typist and Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, among others.