RRB NTPC Admit Card 2021 Released For Phase 2 Exam rrbcdg.gov.in

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has issued the admit card for the second phase examination of Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) recruitment on January 12, 2021. The second phase of computer-based examination under selection round one for 35 thousand posts is to be conducted by the Board from January 16, 2021.

In the second phase, 27 lakh candidates will appear for the NTPC examination. In the first phase, as many as 23 lakh candidates appeared for CBT 1 of the NTPC examination. A total of 1.25 crore applications were received for NTPC recruitment.

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2021: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website of the respective Railway Recruitment Board.

Step 2: Click on the relevant link of the admit card.

Step 3: A new window will open. Enter your details (registration number and DOB)

Step 4: The admit card will display on the screen.

It must be noted that the candidates must carry a hard copy of valid ID proof and admit card to the examination centre.

As per the notice issued by the Railway Recruitment Board earlier, the admit cards were to be issued four days before the date of examination. In the second phase, candidates whose exams are scheduled on January 16 will be able to download their admit cards from today. Similarly, the admit card for the next date can also be downloaded four days in advance.

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2021: Important Dates

Date of commencement of RRB NTPC Phase 2 exam: January 16, 2021

Last date of RRB NTPC Phase 2 exam: January 31, 2021

Date of issue of admit card of RRB NTPC Phase 2 exam: January 12, 2021

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2021: What will be the rules?

Only those students who are in masks will be allowed to go to the examination hall. But it also has to be kept in mind that students wearing designer masks would not be allowed.