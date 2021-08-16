RRB NTPC Answer Key Today: Know How to Calculate Marks, Raise Objections

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is scheduled to release the answer key for the Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) 2019 CBT-1 exam on Monday, August 16 by 8 pm. Those candidates who had appeared for the exam will be able to check it on the regional RRB websites.

The aspirants will have the option of raising objections related to the answer key between August 18 and August 23. The amount to be paid for raising an object per question has been fixed at Rs 50 plus applicable bank service charges. Those raising objections will need to substantiate their stance with relevant proofs and documents.

As per the marking scheme, a negative marking of one-third of the total marks allotted for each question will be applicable for each wrong answer.

Here is a quick look at some of the region-wise RRB websites:

Allahabad: rrbald.gov.in

Bangalore: rrbbnc.gov.in

Bilaspur: rrbbilaspur.gov.in

Bhopal: rrbbhopal.gov.in

Bhubaneshwar: rrbbbs.gov.in

Chandigarh: rrbcdg.gov.in

Chennai: rrbchennai.gov.in

Guwahati: rrbguwahati.gov.in

Jammu: rrbjammu.nic.in

Kolkata: rrbkolkata.gov.in

Malda: rrbmalda.gov.in

Mumbai: rrbmumbai.gov.in

Muzaffarpur: rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in

Patna: rrbpatna.gov.in

Ranchi: rrbranchi.gov.in

Secunderabad: rrbsecunderabad.nic.in

Siliguri: rrbsiliguri.gov.in

Trivandrum: rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in

RRB NTPC answer key 2019 CBT-1: Steps to download

Step 1: Open any internet browser of your choice and search for the relevant regional RRB website

Step 2: On the homepage of the official website, you will see an option related RRB NTPC Exam 2019 answer key, click on it

Step 3: You will be directed to a new window wherein you will be asked to enter your credentials to login

Step 4: The RRB NTPC Exam 2019 Answer Key will open in a new page

Step 5: Download and take a print of the RRB NTPC Exam 2019 Answer Key for your reference in the future

RRB NTPC 2019 exam was held to fill as many as 35,000 vacancies. The examination was conducted in seven phases and concluded on July 31 this year. All candidates must keep a regular tab on the website as all information related to RRB NTPC Exam 2019 will be released there.

