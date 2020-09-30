RRB NTPC Application Status 2020 Closes Today, Here’s How to Check

The Railway Recruitment Board Non-Technical Popular Categories (RRB NTPC) application status will close on Wednesday, September 30. Through the recruitment drive, RRB aims to fill a total of 1,40,640 vacancies in isolated, ministerial category and Level 1 posts.

Candidates who have applied for the RRB NTPC Recruitment dated January 2019 can check their application status online at rrbonlinereg.co.in. They will be able to make corrections, if any, in their RRB NTPC registration forms.

The examinations for RRB NTPC and RRB Group D Level 1 will be conducted by the Railway Recruitment Board from December 15, 2020. The exam will be held in the computer-based test (CBT) methodology. The complete schedule will soon be updated by the RRB on its official website.

The RRB NTPC 2019 and RRB Group D (Level 1) 2019 examinations were originally scheduled to be held in June and July 2019 but got delayed after concerns were raised with respect to the exam centre. More than 2.4 crore candidates had applied for the RRB NTPC and Group D Examinations.

As per the RRB, candidates who have enrolled for the recruitment exam are required to have their own registered mobile numbers, and active and valid personal email addresses. The RRB will be sharing all related communication through SMSes and emails till the recruitment process is completed.

Also, the RRB has said that it would not validate any requests for change in mobile numbers while the process is ongoing. The Board is scrutinising the applications they have received so far. The application status will soon be released under two categories: Provisionally Eligible and Rejected. The rejected applications will have the reason for rejection specified.

How to check the RRB NTPC application status

Step 1: Visit the official website - rrbonlinereg.co.in

Step 2: On the homepage, opt for the link that mentions, “Application Status”

Step 3: Select the city

Step 4: Enter your credentials to log in

Step 5: Check the RRB NTPC application status on the screen

Here's the direct link to check RRB NTPC application status: rrbonlinereg.co.in/status.html