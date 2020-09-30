Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

EDUCATION-CAREER

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Education and Career
1-min read

RRB NTPC Application Status 2020 Closes Today, Here’s How to Check

Candidates who have applied for the RRB NTPC Recruitment dated January 2019 can check their application status online at rrbonlinereg.co.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 30, 2020, 6:54 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Khadi and Village Industries Commission has written to the Railway Board Chairman, urging him to ensure that Rs 39 crore worth supply orders from the national transporter to the country's artisans are not cancelled as it would lead to irreparable loss.
Indian Railways.

The Railway Recruitment Board Non-Technical Popular Categories (RRB NTPC) application status will close on Wednesday, September 30. Through the recruitment drive, RRB aims to fill a total of 1,40,640 vacancies in isolated, ministerial category and Level 1 posts.

Candidates who have applied for the RRB NTPC Recruitment dated January 2019 can check their application status online at rrbonlinereg.co.in. They will be able to make corrections, if any, in their RRB NTPC registration forms.

The examinations for RRB NTPC and RRB Group D Level 1 will be conducted by the Railway Recruitment Board from December 15, 2020. The exam will be held in the computer-based test (CBT) methodology. The complete schedule will soon be updated by the RRB on its official website.

The RRB NTPC 2019 and RRB Group D (Level 1) 2019 examinations were originally scheduled to be held in June and July 2019 but got delayed after concerns were raised with respect to the exam centre. More than 2.4 crore candidates had applied for the RRB NTPC and Group D Examinations.

As per the RRB, candidates who have enrolled for the recruitment exam are required to have their own registered mobile numbers, and active and valid personal email addresses. The RRB will be sharing all related communication through SMSes and emails till the recruitment process is completed.

Also, the RRB has said that it would not validate any requests for change in mobile numbers while the process is ongoing. The Board is scrutinising the applications they have received so far. The application status will soon be released under two categories: Provisionally Eligible and Rejected. The rejected applications will have the reason for rejection specified.

How to check the RRB NTPC application status 

Step 1: Visit the official website - rrbonlinereg.co.in

Step 2: On the homepage, opt for the link that mentions, “Application Status”

Step 3: Select the city

Step 4: Enter your credentials to log in

Step 5: Check the RRB NTPC application status on the screen

Here's the direct link to check RRB NTPC application status: rrbonlinereg.co.in/status.html

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading