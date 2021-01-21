RRB NTPC CBT-1 2019 Exam Dates Released at rrbcdg.gov.in, Check Details Here

The exam dates for phase III of the RRB NTPC CBT-1 2019 have been declared by the Railway Recruitment Board. The exam will take place from January 31 to February 12. Around 28 lakh candidates are set to appear for the RRB NTPC exam. Aspirants will be able to download the call letter four days before the exam date. From January 21 (9 pm onwards), the candidates will be able to view the exam city and date. The website rrbcdg.gov.in will also have the facility to download the Free Travelling Authority for the candidates belonging to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes categories who will be appearing for the phase III of RRB NTPC CBT-1 2019 exam.

Not only this, but the RRB has also started sending all the necessary information to the mobile numbers and email IDs of the RRB NTPC CBT-1 2019 candidates. Candidates who will not be giving exams in this phase will be scheduled to appear in subsequent phases.

Candidates have been asked to submit a self-declaration form on the day of phase III of RRB NTPC CBT-1 2019 exam. Those who fail to produce the declaration form in the prescribed format on the day of the phase III exam will not be allowed to give the exam.

The exam has been held in multiple batches and so far, the first phase of the RRB NTPC CBT-1 2019 is over. The second phase will conclude on January 30 after which the third phase of the exams will start.

A total of 1.6 crores candidates registered for the RRB NTPC CBT-1 2019 exam which was notified in February 2019.

Due to the COVID-19 scenario, For appearing in phase III of the RRB NTPC CBT-1 2019, candidates should have a normal body temperature. If any candidate has a body temperature which is more than the prescribed limit then they will not be allowed to sit for the exam.