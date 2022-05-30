RRB NTPC CBT 2 Admit Cards Likely to Release by June 2: Websites to Check

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is set to conduct the Computer-Based Test 2 (CBT 2) for recruitment into the National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC). The recruitment is for the posts of pay levels 2,3 and 5. The CBT 2 is set to be conducted between June 5 and June 17. As the examinations are near, scores of candidates must be waiting for their admit card. As per the reports, the admit card is expected to release by June 2.

Even though RRB is yet to formally announce the dates for the release of admit cards, media reports claim that the admit cards for RRB NTPC-2 exams could be made available to candidates four days prior to the exam. Candidates will likely be able to download their admit cards from RRB’s official website at rrbcdg.gov.in from June 2.

RRB NTPC 2021 RESULTS: WEBSITES TO CHECK

Once the admit card is out here are the websites that candidates can check.

RRB Ahmedabad- rrbahmedabad.gov.in

RRB Ajmer- rrbajmer.gov.in

RRB Allahabad- rrbald.gov.in

RRB Bangalore- rrbbnc.gov.in

RRB Bhopal- rrbbhopal.gov.in

RRB Bhubaneswar- rrbbbs.gov.in

RRB Chandigarh- rrbcdg.gov.in

RRB Chennai- rrbchennai.gov.in

RRB Bilaspur- rrbbilaspur.gov.in

RRB Malda- rrbmalda.gov.in

RRB Guwahati- rrbguwahati.gov.in

RRB Jammu- rrbjammu.nic.in

RB Calcutta- rrbkolkata.gov.in

RRB Mumbai- rrbmumbai.gov.in

RRB Muzaffarpur- rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in

RRB Patna- rrbpatna.gov.in

RRB Ranchi rrbranchi.gov.in

RRB Secunderaba- rrbsecunderabad.nic.in

RRB Siliguri- rrbsiliguri.gov.in

RRB Trivandrumpuram- rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in

This time the CBT-2 centres located in nearby districts will be given preference by the exam conducting authorities. The examination board has decided to set up centres only in cities falling within a maximum radius of 500 km. The information about the centres is likely to be shared among the candidates, a week before the exams begin.

In cities including Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Gorakhpur, Bilaspur, Secunderabad, Muzaffarpur, Ranchi and Mumbai, the RRB CBT-2 exam for Level 5 will be conducted on June 12. The exam for Levels 2 and 3 in the same cities will be conducted on June 13 and June 14.

Meanwhile, in Bhopal, Guwahati, Ajmer, Bengaluru, Chennai, Jammu, Srinagar, Kolkata, Siliguri, Ahmedabad, Prayagraj, Thiruvananthapuram and Malda examinations for level 5 will be conducted on June 15. The exam for pay level 2 and level 3 in the aforementioned cities will be conducted on June 16 and June 17. Additionally, the CBT-2 examination of NTPC levels 4 and 6 was held on May 9 and May 10.

RRB NTPC posts include junior clerk cum typist, traffic assistant, goods guard, senior commercial cum ticket clerk, senior clerk cum typist, accounts clerk cum typist, junior timekeeper, trains clerk, commercial cum ticket clerk, junior account assistant cum typist and senior timekeeper.

The RRB NTPC CBT 2 exams were originally slated to be held in February this year but had to be postponed due to student protests over the alleged discrepancy in CBT 1 results.

