RRB NTPC CBT 2 Answer Key Today, Raise Objections by May 18

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRB) conducted the RRB NTPC stage 2 examination for Level 4 and Level 6 on May 9 and May 10 this year. The board is now all set to release the answer key for the computer-based test today by 5 pm. According to the official website of the board, candidates will be able to view the answer key with question code from May 13 to May 18. Candidates will also be able to check the RRB NTPC CBT 2 question papers and response sheet

After viewing the answer key and response sheet, candidates can also file objections to the answers they think are not correct in the answer key. In case any candidate finds any discrepancy, they can raise objections by a requisite fee online on the portal. The fee for filing an objection is Rs 50 per question. If the objection raised is found to be correct, candidates will get their fee refunded after the deduction of bank charges for every correct objection. The window to view the answer key, question paper, objection tracker and payment will close on May 18.

RRB NTPC CBT 2 Answer Key: How to Raise Objections?

Step 1: Open the official website of the RRB Zone you have applied for. For

Step 2: Example - RRB Chandigarh i.e., rrbcdg.gov.in

Step 3: You will see a link with the ‘answer key’ on the homepage, click on that.

Step 4: Fill in your required information and log in to the portal.

Step 5: Now, download RRB NTPC Stage 2 Answer Key.

Step 6: Steps to raise objections against RRB NTPC CBT 2 Answer Key 2022

Step 7: After login into the portal, go to the ‘Objection’ tab

Step 8: Select the question ID for which you want to raise the objection

Step 9: Click on the desired language.

Step 10: Give a valid reason for raising an objection along with the documentary proof. Objections without a valid reason will be rejected

Step 11: Now, click on submit and pay the requisite fee

RRB NTPC CBT 2 exam was held on May 9 and May 10 to recruit 35,281 vacant posts in the zonal sections for Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) including typist, accounts clerk, trains clerk, traffic assistant, goods guard, station master and so on.

