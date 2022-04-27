RRB NTPC CBT 2 Candidates Got Far Off Cities as Exam Centers, Kolkata Students got Vizag, Maharashtra for Bengaluru Students

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) recently, on April 26, activated the link to check the exam city center for the upcoming RRB NTPC CBT 2 2022 exam. Following this candidates who have cleared the RRB NTPC CBT 1 were able to check their RRB NTPC CBT 2 exam date and city. However, soon after the city center list was out, scores of applicants complained that they have been allotted exam city for CBT 2 outside their home state.

Applicants added that due to this many of them will have to face hardship to take their exams. Others also claimed that as their allotted centers are far from their home state many might lose the opportunity to appear for their exams.

Many such aggrieve candidates have also taken to different social media platforms including Twitter to urge the examination authorities to look into the matter and change exam centers for students.

It has been noticed that applicants who had applied for the exam from the Kolkata zone, have been allotted exam city for CBT 2 in Vishakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. Other candidates who belong to Bengaluru, Karnataka zone, have complained that they have been allotted CBT 2 exam centre in Amravati, Maharashtra.

Taking to Twitter applicants complained that,

#RRBNTPC cbt 2 admit card issue.

There is no tckt available in railway to reach hydrabaad. How will i appear ? The fare of tckt is also very high. Is this fair?we should get nearby centres.@AshwiniVaishnaw @TheLallantop @abhinaymaths @RaMoSirOfficial — Berojgar Ajit Dangi (@AjitDangi9) April 26, 2022

I am from BIHAR, my NTPC board is alahabad and exam centre is Asam 😕😕😕😕 on 9 may first shift & i have also BIHAR PCS exam on 8may 😕😠#NTPCExam #ChangeExamCentreNTPC @RailMinIndia

#RRBNTPC @SWRRLY

@RailMinIndia

@RailwaySeva pic.twitter.com/B3RJImTPhi — SHIVU KUMAR (@shivuk287) April 26, 2022

More Hardships for female applicants

Highlighting that this will majorly effect female applicants and especially those belonging to weaker an applicants said that,

#RRBNTPC@AshwiniVaishnaw

Please sir consider our exam center for rrb ntpc cbt 2 it is too difficult for a female candidate with economically weaker background. I can’t afford other means of travel. My cbt 2 exam center is bhopal. Please sir mat kijiya aisa humare sath pic.twitter.com/E0cuTIYJfZ — pallabi Das (@pallabi02604037) April 27, 2022

In this pandemic situation why is our allotted exam centers are far in such far States? Give us answers@narendramodi #changentpccbtexamcentere #IndianRailways @EasternRailway #RRBNTPC — Soumita Biswas (@Soumita74392456) April 27, 2022

Earlier, RRBs had announced that candidates will be scheduled for all their exams in the same city, but the exam center may differ, and every candidate will have one common city intimation slip. RRB NTPC CBT 2 exam for Pay Level 4 and 6 will be conducted on May 9 and 10. The exam will be conducted in two shifts across various cities in the country. The total duration of the test is 90 minutes. The exam timings are mentioned below.

