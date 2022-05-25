RRB NTPC CBT 2 Dates Clash With UPPSC PCS Prelims, Candidates Demand Postponement

Candidates appearing in the RRB Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) exam 2022 have again sent a letter to the Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) demanding a change of the examination date. The current NTPC commencement date for pay levels 3 and 5 is set for June 12. The purpose behind this demand is that the UPPSC PCS preliminary exam is also due to be held on the same date.

Students are anxious about taking two major exams on the same day. In this situation, questions have arisen about how they would prepare for both. What if the examination centre is at a distant location? Aspirants have not only sent a letter to RRB but also they have penned a note to the Chairman of RRB, Prayagraj.

Also read| RRB NTPC CBT 2 Candidates Got Far Off Cities as Exam Centers, Kolkata Students got Vizag, Maharashtra for Bengaluru Students

RRB conducted CBT-2 for pay levels 4 and 6 on May 9 and 10. Following that, the board had announced the exam dates for the candidates who had been shortlisted for pay levels 2, 3, and 5.

RRB NTPC is a national-level exam with as many as 35,281 job openings. This year, over 1 crore applications were received for the examination. Its objective is to select candidates for graduate and undergraduate Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) posts in Indian Railways’ various zones and manufacturing units.

Read| Recruitment Alert: From SBI to IOCL, List of Jobs to Apply for

RRB NTPC posts available includes junior clerk cum typist, accounts clerk cum typist, junior time keeper, trains clerk, commercial cum ticket clerk, traffic assistant, goods guard, senior commercial cum ticket clerk, senior clerk cum typist, junior account assistant cum typist and senior time keeper.

A candidate will be selected for the posts after going through several stages, including a first-stage Computer-Based Test (CBT), a second-stage CBT, a typing skill test, computer-based aptitude test (conducted according to position), a document verification round and medical examination.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.