RRB NTPC CBT 2 Dates Released, Exam From June 12

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) NTPC CBT 2 dates have been announced for pay levels 2, 3 and 5. The exams will be held from June 12 to 17 in the computer based test mode. Candidates can check the RRB Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) notification on the official website at rrbcdg.gov.in.

The RRB NTPC CBT 2 for Bhubaneswar, Bilaspur, Chandigarh, Gorakhpur, Mumbai, Muzaffarpur, Ranchi and Secunderabad is scheduled to be conducted on June 12 for level 5, level 2 will be held on June 13 and level 3 on June 14. While the CBT 2 for RRBs Ajmer, Bhopal, Chennai, Guwahati, Patna, Bengaluru, Jammu-Srinagar, Kolkata, Siliguri, Ahmedabad, Allahabad, Malda and Thiruvananthapuram is scheduled for level 5 on June 15, level 2 will be on June 16 and level 3 on June 17.

Candidates will have to carry their Aadhar card for biometric purposes. “Aadhaar linked Biometric authentication of candidates will be done in the exam center prior to entry in the exam hall. Candidates are required to bring their original Aadhaar card,” reads the notice.

“A candidate appearing for CBT-2 for different levels and on different dates will have different e-call letter for each level/date. A candidate will be scheduled for all his exams in the same city, but the exam center may vary. Each candidate will have a common city intimation slip. The exams for a particular level will be scheduled in a single shift for the candidates belonging to one RRB,” reads the official notification.

The exam city, date and downloading of travelling authority for SC and ST candidates will be made available on all RRB websites 10 days prior to the date of the exam. While the downloading of the E-call letters will commence four days prior to the exam date which will have the exam city and date intimation link.

Meanwhile, candidates appearing in the RRB NTPC have been demanding exam date change as they claimed it is clashing with other exams. The level 3 and 5 exams are clashing with the UPPSC PCS preliminary exam which is also due to be held on the same date, hence the aspirants had written to the RRB demanding postponement of the exam.

