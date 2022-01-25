RRB NTPC CBT 2 Exam from Feb 15, Exam City to Remain Same as CBT 1

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced the non-technical popular categories or RRB NTPC CBT 2 exam will be held from February 15 to 19. The second stage exam will be held in a computer-based test (CBT) mode, according to the notice available on the official website — indianrailways.gov.in.

Candidates will be scheduled for all their exams in the same city, but the exam center may differ, and every candidate will have one common city intimation slip. Further, the roll numbers for CBT-2 will be the same as that of CBT-1 and a candidate appearing for CBT-2 for different levels and on different dates will have a different e-call letter for each level/date.

By February 3, RRB will issue the link on the website to view the examination city, date, and download the travelling authority for SC and ST candidates. While downloading of e-call letters will begin four days before the exam date mentioned in exam city and date intimation link.

The candidates must note that the Aadhaar linked biometric authentication of candidates will be done in the exam centre before entry in the exam hall and all the candidates are required to bring their original Aadhaar card.

The RRB, in the official statement released on Monday, said that each level of the 7th CPC will have a separate second stage CBT. Not just this, but all the posts falling within the same level of 7th CPC will have a common second stage CBT.

While detailing the COVID-19 precautions, the notice said, “Candidates will have to follow all Covid-19 prevention protocol, including wearing a face mask, hand sanitation, social distancing, etc., during the 2nd stage CBT.”

The RRB has also advised the candidates to beware of touts who try to misguide candidates with fake promises of appointment for jobs on illegal consideration and said that the RRB selections are based on CBT and recruitment is based only on the merit of the candidates.

