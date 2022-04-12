RRB NTPC CBT 2 Exams From May 9: Check Exam Pattern, Passing Marks

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced to hold the stage 2 exams for the RRB NTPC on May 9 and May 10. This exam will be for jobs at levels 4 and 6. Exam schedule for Pay levels 2,3 and 5 will be announced later, RRB said in an official notice.

Only those candidates who have been shortlisted in CBT 1 will be allowed to appear for CBT 2. The CBT 1 was held for December 28 to July 31, 2021. The result of CBT-1 was published on the official Websites of RRBs between March 30 to April 1, 2022.

A separate second Stage CBT will be taken for each of the 7th CPC Level i.e. Level 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6 with graded difficulty level. All posts which fall within the same level of 7th CPC shall have a common second stage CBT. If the candidates are eligible for more than one level of 7th CPC posts, as per their educational qualifications, they are required to give common 1st stage CBT and corresponding 2nd stage CBT for each level of 7th CPC, as per the official notice.

Of nearly 1 crore candidates who registered for the exam, around 2.25 lakh candidates will be declared successful in the CBT-1 exam. After the result, Railway job aspirants protested seeking revision in the result alleging that selected few students have been shortlisted for several posts which reduce chances for others. Students also alleged that graduates were given preference even for posts with class 12 as minimum eligibility.

After protests, RRB re-issued the result and 20 times more candidates were selected who will now be appearing for the RRB NTPC CBT 2 exams. The second leg of the recruitment process will be specific to job roles. There are 35,000 NTPC posts advertised by the Railways.

RRB NTPC CBT 2: Exam Pattern

The RRB NTPC CBT 2 exam will be 90 minutes in duration in which candidates will have to solve 120 questions including 50 from general awareness, 35 from mathematics, and 35 questions from the general intelligence and reasoning section. The examination duration will be 120 minutes for eligible PwBD candidates accompanied with a scribe. The Questions will be of objective type with multiple choices and each question will be of one mark.

RRB NTPC CBT 2: Passing Marks

To pass the exam, candidates need a minimum percentage of marks for eligibility in various categories. For the unreserved category, candidates need to score at least 40 per cent marks, EWS candidates need 40 per cent, for candidates belonging to OBC (non-creamy layer) candidates need at least 30 per cent marks, for SC candidates too the minimum marks needed are 30 per cent, and 25 per cent for ST candidates. These percentages of marks for eligibility may be relaxed by 2 per cent for PwBD candidates in case of a shortage of PwBD candidates against vacancies reserved for them.

