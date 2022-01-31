RRB NTPC CBT 2, Group D Protests: Railways Explain Need for Second CBT

The Railway’s suggestion to add a second CBT level to RRB group D met with protests. Earlier, the exam was slated to be a single phase recruitment process. Candidates alleged that the addition of another computer-based test (CBT) might lead to cheating and malpractice. The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has put a hold on the exams for now, however, it has explained multiple reasons why it thinks CBT 2 is necessary.

Issuing a series of FAQs (frequently asked questions), the government explained that in the event of a large-scale application where there are more than 1 crore applicants, two-stage CBT is conducted to produce free and fair merit.The first stage CBT is for the initial screening of the candidates while the second CBT is conducted with limited candidates to avoid extensive normalization and prepare a fair merit list for all candidates.

As per the Railway Recruitment Board manual of 2015, candidates 10 times the notified vacancies are to be called for second stage CBT for Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC). This is done to conduct the exam in one or limited shifts to avoid extensive normalization of marks while ensuring that there are adequate candidates are available for deciding the merit after initial screening done through 1st Stage CBT.

However, for the recent RRB NTPC recruitment a common first stage CBT was conducted and candidates 20 times the notified vacancies were called for the second stage of CBT. The process was duly followed, and 7 lakh distinct roll numbers were shortlisted for stage 2 CBT.

Since the second Stage consists of CBT of five different levels and a candidate can be shortlisted for more than one level as per eligibility, merit and option, the list may contain repetition of the roll number. The shortlisting is done for roll numbers and not of distinct candidates,

Railway job aspirants have been protesting against the decision to hold the exam in two stages. They claimed that the second stage was nothing but “cheating.” There were violent protests in Bihar where protesters torched empty coaches of a train in Gaya.

The Railway RRB Group D Level 1 exam was being held for 1,03,769 vacancies for the posts of Track Maintainer Grade-IV, Helper/Assistant in various technical departments (Electrical, Mechanical and S&T), Assistant Pointsman, Level-I posts in other departments of Indian Railways.

