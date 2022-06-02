RRB NTPC CBT 2 Admit Cards Likely Today, Steps to Download

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will likely release the admit cards of the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) CBT-2 today, June 2. Candidates who are set to appear for the recruitment exam can access the admit cards at the official website at rrbcdg.gov.in as well as on the regional websites of the boards.

The recruitment exam will be held from June 12 to 17. The level 5 exam at Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Gorakhpur, Bilaspur, Secunderabad, Muzaffarpur, Ranchi and Mumbai will be conducted on June 12 and levels 2, 3 will be held in June 13 and 14. Meanwhile, in Bhopal, Guwahati, Ajmer, Bengaluru, Chennai, Jammu, Srinagar, Kolkata, Siliguri, Ahmedabad, Prayagraj, Thiruvananthapuram and Malda, the RRB NTPC CBT-2 for level 5 will be conducted on June 15 and for pay levels 2 and 3, it will be held on June 16 and 17.

RRB NTPC CBT-2 Admit Card: How to download

Step 1: Go to the respective RRB’s official website or the regional portals

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the admit card link

Step 3: Enter your registration number and date of birth

Step 4: You’ll be now redirected to your admit card page

Step 5: Download and take a print out for future reference.

The RRB had released the exam city and date intimation link on June 1 for Mumbai, Chandigarh, Bhubaneswar, Bilaspur, Gorakhpur, Ranchi, Muzaffarpur, and Secunderabad only. The remaining of the RRBs exam city and date intimation slips will likely be shared online by June 6. A candidate will need their registration number and date of birth to download the exam city slip.

The board had also said that centres located in nearby districts will be given preference by the exam conducting authorities. Centres will be set up only in cities falling within a maximum radius of 500 km. “A candidate will be scheduled for all his exams in the same city, but the exam center may vary. Each candidate will have a common city intimation slip. The exams for a particular level will be scheduled in a single shift for the candidates belonging to one RRB,” the notice read.

