RRB NTPC Phase-2 CBT Exam 2021 to Begin on January 16; Details

The schedule for the second phase of the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) examination (CBT-1) has been released. According to the RRB, the NTPC examination for the second phase will be held between 16 January 2021 and 30 January 2021. Over 27 lakh candidates from all over the country are expected to participate in this examination.

As per the notification issued by RRB, candidates appearing for NTPC Second Stage Computer Based Examination (CBT-1) will be able to download their travel passes for exam city and date from January 6, 2021, onward.

Additionally, candidates will be able to download the e-call letter / admit card of NTPC phase-2 exam four days before the examination through from the official website.

Candidates appearing in the RRB NTPC Phase-2 examination are being sent the necessary information related to the examination on their registered mobile number and email.

Important Dates

RRB NTPC Phase-2 exam commencement date: January 17, 2021

Last date of RRB NTPC Phase-2 exam: January 30, 2021

Exam city and date details release date of RRB NTPC Phase-2 exam: Before January 6, 2021

Date of issue of e-call letter of RRB NTPC Phase-2 Exam: January 12, 2021

As per the information provided by the Railway Recruitment Board, as many as 27 lakh candidates are expected to participate in the second phase examination. The remaining exam schedule will be released for the candidates on the official website soon.

In RRB NTPC recruitment, 1.25 crore candidates had applied from all over the country, out of which only 23 lakh candidates will take the exam in the first phase. All eligible candidates will be called for CBT at various stages and the candidates will be informed accordingly. Over 35000 posts are to be filled through NTPC recruitment exam.