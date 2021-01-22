RRB NTPC Phase 3 Exam Dates Released; Check Details Here

The Railways Recruitment Board (RRB) has released an official notification announcing the dates of NTPC phase 3 examination for graduate and undergraduate posts. As per the schedule, the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will conduct the Tier-1 computer-based examination (CBT) of the third phase of the Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) recruitment examination from January 31 to February 12, 2021.

All the candidates who have earlier registered to appear in the examination can check the schedule of RRB NTPC Phase 3 exam on the official website.

“Necessary information is also being sent to all those candidates scheduled in the third phase to their e-mail and mobile numbers given in their online application,” read the official notice.

According to the official notification issued by the Railways, over 28 lakh candidates are likely to appear in the examination.

The RRB NTPC CBT-1 is being held in multiple stages in view of the large number of candidates appearing in the recruitment examination. As many as 1.26 crore aspirants have applied to sit for the examination. Out of these, approximately 35,208 candidates will be shortlisted.

RRB NTPC Phase 3 CBT Examination Date

As per the notice released by RRB, the NTPC third phase will be held from January 31, 2021, to February 12, 2021.

RRB NTPC Phase 3 Travel Pass

For all the candidates scheduled to appear in the exam in this phase, the link for downloading of Free Travelling Authority for SC/ST candidates will be accessible on all RRB websites on January 21 at 9 pm.

RRB NTPC Phase 3 Admit Card

Downloading of RRB NTPC Phase 3 admit card letters will commence four days prior to the exam date mentioned in examination city and date intimation link.

The authorities have set up a Help Desk on all RRB official websites. All the candidates are advised to use this Help Desk for seeking clarifications.

“Candidates are advised to refer only to the official websites of RRBs for latest updates on the recruitment process. Please do not be misled by unauthentic sources,” the notice said.