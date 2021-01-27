RRB NTPC Phase Three Admit Card to be Released Today, Check Here for Details

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRB) will be releasing the admit card for phase three of Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) recruitment exam today at the official website- rrbcdg.gov.in. The NTPC recruitment exam is being conducted by various RRBs across the country and is scheduled to be held from January 31 to February 12. According to the notice for the computer-based exam, the e-call letter (admit card) of 28 lakh candidates appearing for the stage three exams will be issued four days before the exam date.

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2021: How to download

Candidates appearing for the exam can download their RRB NTPC admit card through the official link issued by Railways for all the zones.

Step 1: Go to the RRB website of your respective zone.

Step 2: Click on the link for the third stage admit card in the section related to CEN 01/2019 recruitment

Step 3: Fill in registration number, password and login

Step 4: Download the RRB NTPC Admit Card 2021 and take a print out for future use

The CBT 1 is being conducted in a phased manner as the authorities have received over 1.25 crore applications for more than 35 thousand posts under NTPC.

There were 23 lakh candidates in the first phase and 27 lakh candidates in the second phase, while for the third phase, RRB had announced to conduct the examination for 28 lakh candidates. After this, RRB NTPC will conduct phase 4 for over 47 lakh candidates. The examination dates for the remaining candidates will be announced on February 12, after the third phase is over.