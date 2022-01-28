RRB NTPC Protest: Six Policemen Suspended for Beating Students, 4 Protestors Arrested for Vandalism

In the ongoing probe in the RRB NTPC protest case, as many as six policemen have been suspended for ‘crackdown’ on students. Police officers had allegedly beaten students for protesting against the RRB NTPC result. Police have also arrested four protestors for allegedly pelting stones and setting a bogie of a train on fire during the protest. An FIR has also been filed against Youtube-famed online teacher Khan sir for instigating violence.

Among protestors, four have been arrested for pelting stones and vandalism at Rajendra Nagar Terminal, Patna. Clashes had erupted between students and police on the third day of protest on January 24 at several places in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. During the investigation, Police has also recognised six coaching institutes for instigating students.

RRB had earlier said that it is identifying students using video-based tools and those found guilty of vandalism will not only face police action but will also be banned from appearing for any railway recruitment exam for a lifetime.

Six policemen including one inspector, two sub-inspectors, and three constables have been accused of negligence and failing to stop the crowd at protest sites. After videos of police personnel forcing into hostel rooms of students and beating them up brutally went viral, Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister said that the government will take action against police if they are found to be guilty.

Railways have formed a high-level committee to register complaints from students. Candidates have time till February 16 to raise complaints. All chairpersons of railway recruitment boards have been directed to receive the grievances of candidates. Outreach camps are being organized at various zonal and divisional headquarters to facilitate the lodging of concerns.

Till a final decision is taken, RRB NTPC CBT 2 and RRB group D CBT 2 exams have been put on hold. Students had alleged that RRB NTPC results were biased towards graduates and single students have been selected for multiple posts.

