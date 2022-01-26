RRB NTPC Protests LIVE Updates: Protestors Burn Trains, Ministry Sets up Committee to Investigate Alleged Scam

Read more

Railways have put a stay on further rounds and have formed a high-level committee to examine the grievances of those who have passed the exams under different railway recruitment boards (RRBs) and those who have failed the same. After listening to both parties, the committee will submit a report to the railway ministry.

One of the biggest recruitment exams, RRB NTPC had received over 1 crore applications.

