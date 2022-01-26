RRB NTPC Protests LIVE Updates: Protestors Burn Trains, Ministry Sets up Committee to Investigate Alleged Scam

Live now
RRB NTPC LIVE updates: Thousands of job seekers have taken to railway tracks to voice their grievances regarding the RRB NTPC or Railways’ non-technical popular category protest. Government job aspirants are alleging a scam in the hiring process. The candidate alleged that fewer students have been selected than there should have been and one candidate has been selected for multiple posts. Read More
Key EventsKey Events
Railways has asked candidates to lodge their concerns at rrbcommittee@railnet.gov.in. All chairpersons of RRBs have also been directed to receive the grievances of candidates through their existing channels, compile these grievances and send the same to the committee. Candidates have been given three weeks time up to February 16 to submit their concerns. The committee after examining these concerns will submit their recommendations by March 4, 2022. Thus, the RRB NTPC CBT 2 which was scheduled to begin on February 15 has now been put on hold.
Protesting job seekers and police officers have clashed. While the police are accusing that protesters resorted to violence, protesters claim that it was the police who brutally hit them. In videos revealed by news agencies and on-ground reports, police can be seen firing air-fires to dispel the crowd.
#WATCH | Bihar: Several injured in clashes during students' protest against RRB-NTPC results at Sitamarhi railway station, as police open fire in the air pic.twitter.com/ORnmcaoClr
— ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2022
Patna’s well-known teacher and YouTuber Khan Sir had allegedly appealed to the RRB NTPC candidates to voice their concerns and had said that on Republic Day any student can hold any kind of agitation. Other online teachers too are being accused of instigating the students in the RRB NTPC result case protest which has taken a violent turn. After the allegations, Khan sir uploaded another view appealing to students to keep their movement peaceful. He stated that if they turn to violence then no one will support them.
Formed a high-level committee to examine the grievances of those who have passed the exams under different railway recruitment boards (RRBs) and those who have failed the same. After listening to both parties, the committee will submit a report to the railway ministry. The committee members include Deepak Peter, chairperson, Principal Executive Director (Industrial Relations), Railway Board; Rajiv Gandhi, Member Secretary Executive Director Establishment (RRB), Railway Board; Aditya Kumar, Member, Chief Personnel Officer (Administration), Western Railway; Jagdish Alagar, Member Chairperson RRB/Chennai; Mukesh Gupta, Member Chairperson RRB/Bhopal. On Tuesday, the railways had issued a general notice, warning its job aspirants that those found involved in vandalism and unlawful activities while protesting will be barred from ever getting recruited in the railways. This came a day after protesters squatted on railway tracks in several places in Bihar.
While protesting at the Railway tracks, Railway job aspirants who are protesting against an alleged scam in RRB NTPC recruitment hoisted national flag and sang the national anthem on tracks while continuing to block tracks.
People have voted for BJP to safe guard Hindus, build Mandir, build Hindu Nation and etc etc.Why these fool people asking for Jobs ?#JusticeForStudents pic.twitter.com/u0mo4ePCB6
— Shahnawaz Alam (@shahnawaz111306) January 26, 2022
The protest led by Railway job aspirants took a violent turn as a section of protesting candidates burnt a train in Bihar while many others continued to block tracks hitting the Railway services.
Railways have put a stay on further rounds and have formed a high-level committee to examine the grievances of those who have passed the exams under different railway recruitment boards (RRBs) and those who have failed the same. After listening to both parties, the committee will submit a report to the railway ministry.
One of the biggest recruitment exams, RRB NTPC had received over 1 crore applications.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.