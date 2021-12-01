RRB NTPC, Railway Group D Job Aspirants Start Digital Protest, Demand to Expedite Hiring

The voice for the ‘Speak Up For SSC Railway Students’, ‘Justice for Railway Students’ campaign is getting stronger day by day, as lakhs of students from all across the country are furious due to the delay in the government recruitment process. For Railways job aspirants, RRB NTPC exam results for CBT-1 are not announced yet and there is no timeline for the subsequent exams. On Wednesday, a digital protest was launched, where scores of applicants raised their voice over the issue.

Several student associations across party lines to opposition political parties time and again have raised questions regarding the delay in exams. Exasperated candidates have also taken to several social media sites, including Twitter, expressing their ordeal.

Read Hold Special Exams for NCC Students Volunteering for Republic Day: UGC to Colleges

More than 2.5 crore students who are awaiting hiring by Indian Railways under various posts have also urged the Centre to expedite the process. Several Twitter users have been posting their worries over the results and recruitment process. In the last few days, #SpeakUpForRailwayExams was trending on Twitter that has time now received more than 1.75 lakhs tweets. Highlighting similar issues, a Twitter user posted,

Students claim that due to the delay in exams they are getting more stressed. Without the results the hiring process will not move ahead and students will continue to be in a lurch.

Read | AFCAT 2022 Applications Begin for Indian Air Force Officers in Flying, Ground Duty

Demanding the exams to be conducted soon a user tweeted,

Some tough questions for Govt as well as for The railways ministry 1)When will be the railway grp-d exam conducted???2)when will be the Ntpc cbt-1 result published???@narendramodi@AshwiniVaishnaw #speakupforrailwaystudents #railway_groupd_examdate #railway_ntpc_cbt1_result— Yogendra Jangid🇮🇳 (@YJangi) November 30, 2021

A user who calls himself as an “unemployed student" posted,

Many used their wit to express their anguish and soon Twitter was seen flooded with memes questing the central government over the delay in exam.

Another user claimed that the notification was issued in February 2019. “Rs 500 exam fee was charged from 2 crore aspirants which equals to approximately Rs 1200 crore. Almost two years have passed but still, there is no exam date for prelims. Another important thing is that they haven’t been able to finalise the vendor yet," he said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.