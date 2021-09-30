RRB NTPC Result 2021: CBT 1 Results to be Released Soon. Check Updates

The results for the computer-based exam (CBT) 1 exam conducted by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) for the recruitment of Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) posts will be announced soon. The NTPC exam was conducted in 7 phases ending on July 31, 2021. The RRB has also released the answer key but the board has not announced the official dates for the release of results of the CBT 1 Exam. The candidates successfully passing CBT 1 exam will then have to appear for CBT 2 exam. A total of 35,208 vacancies were announced for the RRB NTPC exam. Now the candidates who took the exam are waiting for the results to be released.

RRB NTPC Exam Result Date 2021: Latest Update

The RRB has not announced the official dates for the release of results of the CBT 1 exam, but according to the media reports, the board can release the results by the end of this month. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website — www.rrbcdg.gov.in — for exam-related updates.

Steps to check the RRB NTPC EXAM RESULT 2021:

The candidate has to visit the official website of RRB rrbcdg.gov.in or their zone website.

Enter the registration number and other login credentials.

Click on Check result

