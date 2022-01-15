RRB NTPC Result 2021 Out: Check Zone-wise Cut Off Here

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRB) on Friday released the RRB NTPC 2021 result for all 23 regions. It has also released cut-off marks, and scorecard on the official website at http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/. Candidates who appeared in the exam can download their RRB NTPC 2021 result for CBT 1 for all regions on their respective regional websites.

RRB NTPC Cut Off 2021 zone-wise

The cut-off marks have been released category-wise separately for each zone such as RRB Patna Results, RRB Kolkata result, and RRB Chennai results. Candidates who qualify that cut off will be eligible for the next round or CBT 2 that will be held for final recruitment process. Candidates can check below the region-wise/zone-wise expected cut off for CBT 1 result.

Zone Expected Cut off (General)

Patna 63-66

Ahmedabad 70-75

Kolkata 77-82

Chennai 70-74

Chandigarh 80-84

Bangalore 63-67

Ajmer 75-78

Allahabad 76-80

Gorakhpur 74-79

Mumbai 76-79

Ranchi 63-67

Securandabad 75-80

Silliguri 66-69

Thiruvananthapuram 77-80

Guwahati 64-69

RRB NTPC 2021 Results: Websites to Check

RRB Ahmedabad- rrbahmedabad.gov.in

RRB Ajmer- rrbajmer.gov.in

RRB Allahabad- rrbald.gov.in

RRB Bangalore- rrbbnc.gov.in

RRB Bhopal- rrbbhopal.gov.in

RRB Bhubaneswar- rrbbbs.gov.in

RRB Chandigarh- rrbcdg.gov.in

RRB Chennai- rrbchennai.gov.in

RRB Bilaspur- rrbbilaspur.gov.in

RRB Malda- rrbmalda.gov.in

RRB Guwahati- rrbguwahati.gov.in

RRB Jammu- rrbjammu.nic.in

RB Calcutta- rrbkolkata.gov.in

RRB Mumbai- rrbmumbai.gov.in

RRB Muzaffarpur- rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in

RRB Patna- rrbpatna.gov.in

RRB Ranchi rrbranchi.gov.in

RRB Secunderaba- rrbsecunderabad.nic.in

RRB Siliguri- rrbsiliguri.gov.in

RRB Trivandrumpuram- rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in

The zone-wise official cut-off has been updated as released on the official website http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/. Nearly 1 crore candidates who applied for the exam can check their results on their respective regional websites. A total of 1,26,30,885 candidates had appeared for RRB NTPC 2020-21 exam conducted from 28th December 2020 to 31st July 2021 in 7 phases.

RRB NTPC Result: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the regional website

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Log-in using the registration number

Step 4: Result will appear, download

RRB NTPC Cut-Off is based on the total number of vacancies, the total number of candidates applied for the exam and the difficulty level of the exam. Candidates are advised to keep a check here and on the official websites for latest updates on RRB NTPC Result 2021.

