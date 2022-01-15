RRB NTPC Result Declared: Websites to Check Merit List, Know Cut-off

The much-awaited recruitment result for RRB NTPC has been declared. Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced the results for the non-technical popular category (NTPC) jobs. Nearly 1 crore candidates who applied for the exam can check their results on their respective regional websites. Along with the merit list, candidates can also check the cut-off. Those who have cleared the exam will be eligible to take the next stage or CBT-2 exam.

The websites are not responding for some candidates due to high volume. Candidates need to keep their admit cards ready to check their scores. and to save time. There were around 35,000 vacancies, however, just ahead of the results the Railways had increased the number of vacancies.

RRB NTPC Result: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the regional website

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Log-in using the registration number

Step 4: Result will appear, download

RRB NTPC 2021 Results: Websites to Check

RRB Ahmedabad- rrbahmedabad.gov.in

RRB Ajmer- rrbajmer.gov.in

RRB Allahabad- rrbald.gov.in

RRB Bangalore- rrbbnc.gov.in

RRB Bhopal- rrbbhopal.gov.in

RRB Bhubaneswar- rrbbbs.gov.in

RRB Chandigarh- rrbcdg.gov.in

RRB Chennai- rrbchennai.gov.in

RRB Bilaspur- rrbbilaspur.gov.in

Read | Coolie From Kerala Cracks UPSC by Studying Online, Used Free WiFi at Railway Station

RRB Malda- rrbmalda.gov.in

RRB Guwahati- rrbguwahati.gov.in

RRB Jammu- rrbjammu.nic.in

RB Calcutta- rrbkolkata.gov.in

RRB Mumbai- rrbmumbai.gov.in

RRB Muzaffarpur- rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in

RRB Patna- rrbpatna.gov.in

RRB Ranchi rrbranchi.gov.in

RRB Secunderaba- rrbsecunderabad.nic.in

RRB Siliguri- rrbsiliguri.gov.in

RRB Trivandrumpuram- rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in

RRB NTPC Result: What to Check?

Candidates checking their scorecards need to ensure that their details are mentioned correctly. Candidates need to verify -

— Name

— Qualifying status

— Marks, subject wise and total

— Normalised score

— Registration number and other details

— Spelling Errors

In case of any error, candidates need to get the same corrected at the earliest.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.