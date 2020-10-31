RRB Recruitment 2020: Railway Announces Exam Schedule for Ministerial, Isolated Category Posts at rrbcdg.gov.in

RRB Recruitment 2020 | The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) on Friday released the tentative dates for conducting computer-based-test for RRB ministerial and isolated categories posts under CEN 03/2019. The notification related to the same was released by the RRB on its official website at rrbcdg.gov.in.

As per the official notice, the recruitment exam will be conducted between December 15 and December 23. However, as of now, the official date sheet of the examination has not been released. Candidates should note that the Railway Recruitment Board will be releasing admit cards only four days before the exam.

Those who have registered for the exam will be able to check the city in which the exam is being held and the date of computer-based-test 10 days before the scheduled exam date.

Those Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe candidates who will require a travelling pass will be able to access the same whenever it is uploaded on the official website.

With this recruitment drive, a total of 1 lakh, 40 thousand and 640 vacancies will be filled for Railway Recruitment Board’s Non-Technical Popular Categories, isolated and ministerial category and level -1 posts.

The notification regarding the posts was released in February this year. Approximately, two crore people had applied for their recruitment. The scrutiny of applications was done and the link to check application status was uploaded on October 15 on the official website.

Meanwhile, the board has also notified that candidates should be beware of touts.

The notice reads, “Beware of touts who try to misguide candidates with fake promises of appointment for jobs on illegal consideration. Railway Recruitment Board selections are based on Computer Based Test (CBT) and recruitment is based only on the merit of the candidates”. Further, the railway ministry has also asked candidates to report fraud job advertisements on their official helpline number 182.