RRB Recruitment 2020: Read to Know About Guidelines, Instructions and Other Details Before Exam

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced important guidelines and instructions that should be maintained by applicants for the upcoming recruitment examination for RRB NTPC, isolated and ministerial categories and level-1 posts.

There are a total of 1.44 lakh vacancies for which RRB has conducted this recruitment drive and almost 2.44 crore applicants have applied for these posts.

In a web press briefing, Dr Anand S Khati, DG/HR of Railway Board, said that each candidate’s temperature will be checked at the entry gates of the exam venues by using thermo guns. Candidates with temperature more than the prescribed limit won’t be allowed inside the exam centre.

Those with more than the normal body temperature will be given another opportunity to appear for the exam. A fresh date schedule will be announced for such candidates. “Exact dates of rescheduled exams shall be intimated to the candidates on their registered email ID and mobile number,” Khati added.

Each candidate has to bring their own masks. Social distancing norms are to be followed and adhered to strictly at the exam venues and candidates have to produce mandatory COVID-19 self-declaration forms.

The RRB isolated and ministerial categories exam will be conducted in two shifts. The exam in the first shift will start at 10.30am while the second shit will start at 3pm. The exam duration is 90 minutes for general candidates and 120 minutes for persons with disability (PWD) category candidates.

Things to remember

-- RRB Isolated and Ministerial Categories exam date: December 15 to December 18

-- 1.03 lakh candidates have registered for 1663 vacancies

-- 354 CBT centres have been identified across the country.

-- Links for call letter, city intimation and exam date and mock test activated

-- For RRB NTPC recruitment, there are 35208 vacancies and 1.26 crore applications have been received so far.

-- In case of Level 1 posts, there are 1,03,769 vacancies. Around 1.15 crore people have applied for this category.