RRB Group D Recruitment 2022 on February 23: Know Major Changes in Exam Pattern

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Group D recruitment exam will be held on February 23. The schedule of the computer-based test (CBT) will soon be notified on the official regional website of the board.

The exam will be held with strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols. The railways have decided to conduct two computer-based tests: CBT-1 and CBT-2. Apart from this, the RRB has also made changes to the formula for mark normalisation.

RRB Group D Recruitment: 15 Times The Number Of Vacancies Announced

RRB has said that after the CBT-1 for Group D recruitment, the number of remaining candidates will be 15 times more than the declared vacancies. Then the successful candidates in CBT-2 will be called for the PET (Physical Efficiency Test). After that, there will be document verification and medical rounds.

RRB Group D Recruitment: Number of Candidates to be called for Document Verification Changed

From now on, based on the performance of candidates in CBT 2, subject to their qualifying in PET, the number of candidates to be called for document verification will be equal to the number of notified vacancies.

RRB Group D Recruitment: Result Formula

The result of the CBT will be declared only after normalising the marks. The revised formula has been mentioned by RRB in the notification.

RRB Group D Recruitment: Change in Post Title

RRB has now renamed the post of assistant pointsman under the Group D category as pointsman.

Candidates will be able to download the e-call letters four days prior to the exam in which their exam city and the date intimation link will be given. “The CBT as per details provided in CEN No. REC-01/2019 will commence tentatively from 23rd February 2022 in multiple phases, subject to the prevailing conditions and government guidelines issued from time to time in view of handling of the COVID-19 pandemic," the board had said earlier.

