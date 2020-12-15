RRB Recruitment Exam 2020: Steps Taken by Railways to Ensure Safe and Smooth Conduct of Tests

The Indian Railways today started the RRB recruitment drive 2020 for filling up about 1.4 lakh vacancies. The Railways is conducting the mega RRB recruitment drive 2020 through its 21 Railway Recruitment Boards and it will be held in three phases. More than two crore candidates will be taking RRB Exams 2020 in different cities.

In the first phase, RRB Exams 2020 for isolated and ministerial categories will be held from December 15 to December 18. After that, papers for RRB Exams 2020 Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) will be conducted from December 28 to tentatively till March 2021. The third phase for Level-1 recruitment will take place tentatively from April to June 2021.

The RRBs will be holding these recruitment tests following standard operating procedures (SOPs) laid down by the central government. Candidates appearing for the RRB Exams 2020 will have to wear face masks, use hand sanitizers and maintain social distancing at exam centres. The RRBs have reduced the number of shifts per day to one to ensure that crowding at exam centres does not take place.

Efforts are being made by the exam conducting body to accommodate candidates in their own state, so that they can reach their RRB Exams 2020 centres by undertaking the overnight journey. In case there is skewed distribution of candidates area-wise, then applicants may have to make inter-state movements to take exams.

"Railways will be running special exam trains to cater to the travel requirements of the candidates, wherever required and feasible," ANI reported citing a statement by Railways. Railways has also requested chief secretaries of concerned states to extend support of local administration to RRBs for conducting computer-based tests (CBTs) in a safe and secure manner.

In order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at exam centres, the RRBs have made certain arrangements. Candidates have to undergo temperature check using thermo guns at entry points at exam centres. Those having temperature more than the prescribed limits will not be allowed to take RRB Exams 2020.

The applicants will be required to produce COVID-19 self-declaration in the prescribed format at the entry gate. In case of non-compliance, they will not be allowed to sit for the tests. In view of the prevailing situation and as a preventive measure, candidates’ biometric impressions will not be captured at exam centres.