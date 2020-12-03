RRB to Conduct Various Exams for 1.40 Lakh Vacancies; Declares Date for NTPC 2020 Exam

The date for RRB NTPC 2020 exam has been declared by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB). The Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) exams are conducted to recruit Traffic Apprentice, Goods guard, Traffic Assistant, Station Master, Commercial apprentice etc.

The RRB exams 2020 for various posts of ministerial and isolated categories will start from December 15, 2020 and go on till December 23,2020. As per the data from Ministry of Railways, a total of 2.44 crore candidates have applied for over 1.40 lakh posts in the RRB NTPC exam.

The commencement of the RRB NTPC 2020 exam will be with 1,663 vacancies for ministerial and isolated categories. It is expected that 1.03 lakh candidates will appear for RRB NTPC 2020 computer-based test. Ministerial and isolated categories exam will be held between December 15 to December 18.

RRB NTPC exam 2020 is scheduled to start on December 18 and will continue in March 2021. The total number of applicants who have applied for this exam are 1.26 crore. The date for release of RRB NTPC admit cards will be notified later.

In the series of exams by RRB, the last exam will be RRB level 1 posts. The job includes track maintenance, points main and various level 1 employees roles. The exams will be computer based. Although the exact dates for these exams have not been declared yet, it is expected that they will be held from April to June, 2021.

A total of 1.15 crores candidates have applied for the vacancies. Through this exam, 1,03,769 posts will be filled.

Railway Recruitment Board is an organisation under the government of India that conducts examinations and manages the recruitment of new employees in the Indian railways. It was set up in the Ministry of Railways in 1998. There are currently 21 RRBs in the country.