RRC ER Recruitment 2021 for 2945 Apprenticeship Posts Applications Begins Tomorrow

The Railway Recruitment Cell, Eastern Railway has released the notification for post of 2945 apprentices at its online website rrcer.com. The online applications will be available from October 4 up till November 3. The tentative list of selected candidates will be released on November 18.

Selection will be on the basis of merit on the basis of education qualification of the candidates. Equal weightage will be given to both class 8/10 marks and ITI exam. Check all details here.

RRC ER Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Sealdah - 1123

Howrah - 659

Kanchrapara workshop - 190

Jamalpur workshop - 678

Asansol - 167

Liluah workshop - 85

Malda - 43

RRC ER Recruitment 2021: Eligibility

Educational qualification: The candidate must have passed class 10 or its equivalent with minimum 50 per cent marks from a government recognised board. They must also have a National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by NCVT/SCVT. But for the position of Welder (Gas and Electric), Sheet Metal Worker, Lineman, Wireman, Carpenter and Painter (General), the minimum educational qualification is required 8th class pass from recognised School along with the National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by NCVT/SCVT.

Age Limit: The candidates should have completed 15 years of age and should not have completed 24 years of age as of the last date of receiving application. Upper age limit is relaxed by five years in case of SC and ST candidates, three years in case of OBC and 10 years for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PWBD) candidates.

RRC ER Recruitment 2021: How to apply

Step 1. Go to the official website of RRC ER

Step 2. Register using mobile number, name, date of birth, father’s name, etc.

Step 3. Fill the application form

Step 4. Upload relevant documents. Submit

Step 5. Save and download the document for further use

RRC ER Recruitment 2021: Application fees

Candidates belonging to general and OBC category will have to Rs 100 while those belonging to SC, ST, women, minorities and EBC candidates need not pay any fees. The payment can only be done online via debit card / credit card / internet banking, etc.

