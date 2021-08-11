RRC Western Railway Recruitment 2021: Apply Through Sports Quota, Salary Up To Rs 92,000

Indian Railways has issued a job notification for filling 21 vacancies via sports quota. The online applications have been invited by the Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) of the Western Railway for filling various posts of Group C via sports quota. All the interested and eligible candidates can fill the application form by visiting the official website of Western Railway’s RRC — rrc-wr.com(https://rrc-wr.com/). Candidates can submit the application form by September 3. The registration process has started on August 4. Candidates can read the official notification here (https://rrc-wr.com/rrwc/Sports/SPORTS_NOTIFICATION_2021-22.pdf)

RRC Western Railway Recruitment 2021 Eligibility:-

Age Limit: All Indian residents of age 18 to 25 years can apply. No age relaxations will be provided to candidates belonging to the reserved categories.

Level 4/5: All those who want a group C job in Western Railway under level 4/5 must have represented the country in Olympic Games (Senior Category)OR, at least have bagged third position in the World Cup (Junior/ Youth/Senior Category)/ Asian Games (Senior Category) / Commonwealth Games (Senior Category)/World Championships (Junior/Senior Category)/ Youth Olympics/Champions Trophy (Hockey).

The candidate should also hold a graduation degree in any discipline from a recognised University.

Level 2/3: Candidates who aspire to get a job of group C in Western Railway under level 2/3 must have represented the country in the World Cup (Junior/ Youth/Senior Category)/ World Championships (Junior/Senior Category)/ Asian Games (Senior Category) / Commonwealth Games (Senior Category)/Youth Olympics/Champions Trophy (Hockey )OR, at least have claimed

The third position in the Commonwealth Championship (Junior/Senior Category / Asian Championship/Asia Cup (Junior/Senior Category)/South Asian Federation Games (Senior Category )/ USIC (World Railways) Championship (Senior Category ) /World University Gamessarkar OR He/She should have bagged at least third position in Senior/Youth/Junior National Championships

Candidates must have passed the class 12th examination or its equivalent examination.

RRC Western Railway Recruitment 2021 Direct Link to apply — https://rrc-wr.com/Sports/Login/index

Reservation of posts:- All posts are unreserved.

Recruitment process:- In an official notification(https://rrc-wr.com/rrwc/Sports/SPORTS_NOTIFICATION_2021-22.pdf), RRC said that candidates will be recruited on the basis of trials, assessment of sports achievements, and educational qualifications.

Salary:

Level 4: Rs 25,500-81,100

Level 5: Rs 29,200-92,300

Level 2: Rs 19,900-63,200

Level 3: Rs 21,700-69,100

