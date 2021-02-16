RSMSSB Agriculture Assistant Recruitment 2021: Application Process Begins Today, Apply at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

RSMSSB Agriculture Assistant Recruitment 2021: The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has notified the recruitment of Agriculture Supervisors on its official website www.rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The application process for the same will start from today, February 16, onwards and the last date to apply is March 17. Interested candidates can check the eligibility criteria and important dates in the official notification for RSMSSB Agriculture Assistant Recruitment 2021. As per the notification, a total of 882 vacancies are notified under this recruitment out of which 842 are for non-Tribal sub-plan areas and 40 are for Tribal sub-plan areas.

How to apply for RSMSSB Agriculture Assistant recruitment 2021:

Step 1. The online application form for Rajasthan agriculture assistant recruitment 2021 is available at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in under the recruitment tab

Step 2. Once you click on the recruitment tab, click on the application link provided

Step 3. Go for new registration and enter the valid details. Once the registration is done, a system-generated user id and password will be sent to registered mobile number. Keep that safe for future logins

Step 4. Fill the RSMSSB application form and make the payment of application fee

Step 5. Download the RSMSSB application form and keep it safely

The RSMSSB agriculture assistant application fee is Rs 450.

RSMSSB Agriculture Assistant Eligibility Criteria 2021:

1. Minimum educational requirement: Applicant must hold a B.Sc degree in Agriculture or B.Sc Hons in Agriculture Or have passed Senior Secondary Examination (10+2 standard) with agriculture.

2. Age limit: the minimum age limit is 18 years and maximum age should not exceed 40 years.

3. Other eligibility requirements: it is mandatory to have knowledge of Rajasthan Culture and the ability to work in the Hindi Language in Devnagiri.

RSMSSB will conduct a written exam in CBT mode for the selection of candidates for agriculture assistant. The exam will be comprised of 100 questions, each of three marks. There will also be a negative marking of ⅓ marks for each wrong attempt. The details regarding the written exam will be uploaded later on the official website.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification here:

Adv_Agri_Sup_2021_05022021.pdf (rajasthan.gov.in)