RSMSSB Fireman, Assistant Fire Officer Recruitment Open for 629 Posts

Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has notified recruitment for fireman and assistant fire officer posts on its official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The online registration began on August 18 and will continue till September 16.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 629 vacancies out of which 600 seats are available for firemen and 29 seats are for assistant fire officers. Candidates can read about the RSMSSB eligibility criteria, selection process and other details for the abovementioned posts below.

RSMSSB fireman recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Educational Qualification: For the post of a fireman, candidates having class 12 or equivalent can apply while for assistant fire officer posts, candidates need to have at least a bachelor’s level degree.

Age limit: The minimum age limit for both posts is 18 years while the maximum age limit must not exceed 40 years.

RSMSSB Fireman and AFO Recruitment 2021: How to apply

Applicants must keep a scanned copy of recent passport size photograph, signature, class 10 certificate, class 12 certificate and other required documents ready before applying for RSMSSB Fireman and AFO recruitment: Here are the steps to submit the online application

Step 1: Visit the official portal of RSMSSB at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in through any internet browser

Step 2: Go to the recruitment/notification tab and click on the apply online link against AFO and fireman recruitment 2021

Step 3: Next, click on the new user link and register yourself to generate SSO ID and password

Step 4: Once done, proceed to the RSMSSB application form and fill in all the mandatory details

Step 5: Next, upload the documents and preview the application carefully

Step 6: Now, select the payment mode and pay the application fee of Rs 450. Reserved category applicants will have to pay Rs 250 only.

RSMSSB Fireman and AFO recruitment 2021: Selection process

The selection of eligible candidates will be done on the basis of a written test. The exam scheme and detailed syllabus will be uploaded on the website in due course of time.

