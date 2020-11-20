RSMSSB JE Admit Card 2020 Released at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Via Direct Link

The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) admit card for the Junior Engineer (JE) released on its official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in on Friday, November 20. Candidates who had earlier registered for the RSMSSB JE 2020 can examination download their admit cards by typing their login details.

According to the official information, the board will conduct the JE 2020 recruitment examination in three phases – November 29, December 6 and 13, 2020. The exams will be conducted in two shifts. The admit card for December 6 recruitment exam will be released by the Board on November 27.

The recruitment drive by the Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board is to fill 1054 vacancies of Civil Engineers, Electrical Engineers and Mechanical Engineers under various departments including PWD Department, Department of Water Resources, Public Health Department and Rajasthan State Agricultural Marketing Board.

RSMSSB JE Admit Card 2020: Direct Link

Earlier this week, the board had released important information on their website asking students to reach the exam venue one-and-a-half hours before the scheduled time allotted for the commencement of the exam. They have also been advised to adhere to Covid-19 restrictions and guidelines issued by the state government.

rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in/Static/files/Imp_Info_For_Cand_18112020.pdf

Steps to download RSMSSB JE Admit Card 2020:

Step 1: Open a new window in the browser

Step 2: Search for RSMSSB or log on to the official website - rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 3: On the homepage, click on the Admit Card link

Step 4: You will be directed to a new page.

Step 5: On the new page, click on the link to download the admit card for Junior Engineer 2020 recruitment exam

Step 6: Enter your credentials correctly to log in

Step 7: Press the Submit button

Step 8: The RSMSSB JE admit card will appear on your screen.

Step 9: Check your name and other details

Step 10: Download and take a print out.

Candidates appearing for the RSMSSB entrance exam will be required to carry an identity proof for verification purposes along with the JE 2020 admit card. They will also need to carry a recent colour passport photo and a blue pen.